Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) Short Interest Update

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GACQ remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,187. Global Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,598,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,598,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,945,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

