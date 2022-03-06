Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “
NYSE:GIC opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.63.
In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 106.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.
About Global Industrial (Get Rating)
Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.
