Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 431.60%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

