Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 75,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Global Partners by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of GLP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 96,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 175.94%.

GLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Global Partners (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.