Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $16.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.52. 291,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a 52 week low of $191.92 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

