Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.82. 272,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 150,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

