Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

GROY opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $291.61 million and a PE ratio of -10.58.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

