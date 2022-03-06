Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $60.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52.

