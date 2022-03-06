Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

