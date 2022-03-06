Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 143,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 31,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of -350.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

