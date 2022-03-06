Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $490,000 in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWP stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49.

