Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $151,042.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,896 in the last 90 days.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

