Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,465 Shares of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of TPOR opened at $41.73 on Friday. Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

