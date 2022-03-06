Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $298,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GHL opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

