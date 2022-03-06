GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $32.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

GoodRx stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -228.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.31. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in GoodRx by 65.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

