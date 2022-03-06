Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.78. Graco reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.64. 526,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

