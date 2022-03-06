Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.