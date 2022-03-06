Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

GVA has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:GVA opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 371.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

