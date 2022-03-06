Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 35,910 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000.
Shares of GTO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.69. 87,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,942. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.