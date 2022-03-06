Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 35,910 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of GTO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.69. 87,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,942. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11.

