Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,407. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.