Graviton (GTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.67 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $32,905.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

