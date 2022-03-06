Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges Sells 3,910 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $24.80 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after acquiring an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after acquiring an additional 546,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

