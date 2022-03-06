Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth about $293,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

