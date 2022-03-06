Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDYN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after purchasing an additional 337,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

