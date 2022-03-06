Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of GDYN opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $631.64 million, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after acquiring an additional 337,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,484 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

