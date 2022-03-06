Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

OMAB opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

