Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 46,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,183. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

