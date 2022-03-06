Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of CMTL opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $523.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.