Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 31,406 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

