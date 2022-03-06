Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,732 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPH opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.63. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPH. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

