Guggenheim Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $240.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Okta stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.95. Okta has a 52 week low of $152.51 and a 52 week high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

