Hamster (HAM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,535.00

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $178,535.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.99 or 0.06644247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.18 or 0.99720170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

