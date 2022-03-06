Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,270 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
