Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,270 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day moving average is $225.84. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.