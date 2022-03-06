Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.