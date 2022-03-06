Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

