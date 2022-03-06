Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.