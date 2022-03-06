Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,021. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

