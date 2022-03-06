Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) CAO Sells $230,357.14 in Stock

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

