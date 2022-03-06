Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSC. Argus lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 617,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -316.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Harsco by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harsco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.