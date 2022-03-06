Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $221.20 million, a P/E ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 325,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

