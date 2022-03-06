Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $221.20 million, a P/E ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
