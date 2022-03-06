Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises approximately 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,629. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

