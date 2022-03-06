Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €51.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DUE. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.24 ($53.08).

ETR DUE opened at €29.42 ($33.06) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.89. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a one year high of €44.08 ($49.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.36.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

