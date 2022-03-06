Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Head to Head Contrast

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.63% 1.30% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.08 $22.52 million $3.40 7.47 Standard Chartered $18.15 billion 1.05 $1.91 billion N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hawthorn Bancshares and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Chartered 1 1 3 0 2.40

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats Standard Chartered on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

