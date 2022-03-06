HCI Group (HCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HCI opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $139.80.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.