Head-To-Head Contrast: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) & Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

94.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Golden Path Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92 Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus target price of $171.17, suggesting a potential upside of 69.10%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Golden Path Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 15.92% -0.06% -0.04% Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Golden Path Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 2.29 $603.31 million $6.33 15.99 Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Path Acquisition.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Golden Path Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

Golden Path Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.