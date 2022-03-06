Head-To-Head Contrast: Lion Electric (LEV) and Its Competitors

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lion Electric to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lion Electric and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 6 0 2.50 Lion Electric Competitors 182 706 1004 20 2.45

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $15.94, suggesting a potential upside of 113.45%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.77%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s peers have a beta of 0.11, suggesting that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -13.83 Lion Electric Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.36

Lion Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lion Electric peers beat Lion Electric on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

