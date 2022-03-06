Head-To-Head Contrast: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MIND Technology and Virgin Orbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $21.22 million 0.69 -$20.31 million ($1.11) -0.95 Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virgin Orbit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MIND Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MIND Technology and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.41%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of MIND Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -49.29% -717.17% -32.26% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats MIND Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND Technology (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded on January 29, 1987 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

About Virgin Orbit (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

