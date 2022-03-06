Head-To-Head Review: BCE (NYSE:BCE) versus PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 5 3 0 2.38 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE currently has a consensus price target of $66.22, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than PCCW.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.71 billion 2.72 $2.27 billion $2.39 23.39 PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 11.83% 15.68% 4.53% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BCE has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PCCW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCE beats PCCW on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About PCCW (Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

