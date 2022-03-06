Head to Head Review: Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) vs. Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Southern Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.68 $2.90 million $1.03 14.17 Southern Banc $5.55 million 1.50 $480,000.00 $1.32 7.77

Ottawa Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ottawa Bancorp and Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A Southern Banc 15.90% 8.23% 0.90%

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

Southern Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.