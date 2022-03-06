Head to Head Survey: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) & Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp 15.92% -0.06% -0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Maison Luxe and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $171.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.10%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Luxe and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 2.29 $603.31 million $6.33 15.99

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Maison Luxe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

